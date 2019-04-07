Turkey marks record high for exports

Europe
G7 talks “constructive”, but divergence on Iran, Israeli-Palestinian dispute remains: French FM
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on many issues , but the difference on issues related to the conflict in the Middle East and ties with Iran remains, French top diplomat […]
Sweden: Criminals infiltrate ports to smuggle cocaine
Half a ton of cocaine, with a street value of hundreds of millions of kronor, was stopped at the Swedish border last year, Swedish News SVT reported on Sunday. The most common route to Sweden […]
“Yellow Vests” take to French streets again, gloom in Elysee continues
Crowds marched on Saturday in Paris and other French cities as “Yellow Vest” movement staged its 21st consecutive weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron, amid growing uncertainty over his ability to resolve the bottleneck. […]
Brexit: “extremely unlikely” extension will face veto
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that it is “extremely unlikely” that one of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) could veto any proposal to grant Britain a longer extension to […]
Canada and Ukraine hold naval drill
The missile boat Pryluky of the Ukrainian Naval Forces and the HMCS Toronto of the Royal Canadian Navy held a joint passing exercise in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has confirmed. During the […]
World
Fighting continues in Libya, airport captured
Famagusta Gazette – Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Gisan Salimar has accused the warlord Kalifa Haftar of committing treachery over his military offensive against the capital Tripoli. Speaking on television, Mr. Salimar said the continued […]
Latest: Aussie PM “playing games” over date of general election: opposition leader
Australia’s opposition leader has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of “playing games” over the date of the general election. Morrison was due to call the general election for either May 11 or 18 or 25 […]
Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Russia amid S-400 deal dispute
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday in Russia amid a controversial missile deal between the two sides which threatens to further deteriorate Turkey-U.S. ties. Erdogan […]
Myanmar’s population has reached 54.1 million as of April 1
Myanmar’s population has reached 54.1 million as of April 1, growing by 1.32 percent from 2017, said a statement released by the country’s Ministry of Labor, Immigration and Population late on Saturday. Of the total […]
Long haul to scrap Three Mile Island nuclear reactor
It will take decades to fully dismantle the Three Mile Island unit 1 nuclear reactor (TMI-1) after its planned shutdown in September 2019, its owner and operator Exelon Generation said last night. The Chicago-headquartered energy […]