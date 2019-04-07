News Ticker
Turkey marks record high for exports

Turkey’s exports in the first quarter has reached a record high of 44.5 billion U.S. dollars. The exports in the first three months of 2019 surged 3.34 percent year-on-year, calculated by the general trade system. [...]

Canada and Ukraine hold naval drill

The missile boat Pryluky of the Ukrainian Naval Forces and the HMCS Toronto of the Royal Canadian Navy held a joint passing exercise in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has confirmed. During the […]

Fighting continues in Libya, airport captured

Famagusta Gazette – Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Gisan Salimar has accused the warlord Kalifa Haftar of committing treachery over his military offensive against the capital Tripoli. Speaking on television, Mr. Salimar said the continued […]

Long haul to scrap Three Mile Island nuclear reactor

It will take decades to fully dismantle the Three Mile Island unit 1 nuclear reactor (TMI-1) after its planned shutdown in September 2019, its owner and operator Exelon Generation said last night. The Chicago-headquartered energy […]

Cambridge shine at annual boat race

In a mighty river battle, Cambridge have managed to beat Oxford for the second successive year to win the 165th Boat Race, reports BBC London. “Holding off a late Oxford push, the Light Blues crossed […]

Update: Uruguay to meet Panama in Copa America warmup

Uruguay will finalize their Copa America preparations with a friendly against Panama in June, the South American country’s football association (AUF) said. The match will be played at the Centenario Stadium in Uruguayan capital Montevideo […]

Football: Pele ‘much better’ after health scare

Brazilian football legend Pele has thanked fans for their support as he recovers from a urinary infection. The 78-year-old was admitted to a French hospital on Tuesday after attending an event with Paris Saint-Germain forward […]

Basketball: Hall of Fame announces 2019 class

The 2019 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was officially announced on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, and WNBA luminary Teresa Weatherspoon were on the final list. […]

