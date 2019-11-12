Chelsea star Pulisic to miss US Nations League games due to injury

After originally being named to the roster last week, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba, US head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Monday.

Pulisic was forced to withdraw from the squad after he suffered a hip injury during Chelsea’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“This was a collaborative decision with the club looking after the best interest of the player,” Berhalter said. “These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time.”

In order to qualify for the knockout round of the inaugural 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League, the US must win both of their matches against Canada and Cuba and make up a three-goal differential on current Group A leaders Canada.

The US will play against Canada on Nov. 15 and take on Cuba on Nov. 19.

“Advancing to the knockout phase is our priority, and that starts by getting a win against Canada. We will be ready to play,” Berhalter said.