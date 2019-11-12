IS member stuck between Turkey-Greece borders not matter of Turkey: president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it’s not Turkey’s matter that a U.S. citizen, who had been deported for being an Islamic State (IS) member, was stuck in a heavily militarized no man’s land between Greek and Turkish borders.

“We continue to send them (foreign IS fighters) back. Whether they (the original countries) accept the fighters or not is not a matter of us,” Erdogan told reporters at the airport before he departed for the United States.

A U.S. citizen, captured during Turkey’s military incursion into Syria for being an IS member, was deported to Greece through Pazarkule border crossing, local media reported on Monday.

However, he was rejected by the Greek authorities and has been waiting on the no man’s land between borders since Monday.

The U.S. citizen has reportedly entered Turkey through Greece, and Ankara wanted to deport him back to America through Greek authorities.

Ankara, Athens, and Washington are now in talks for his extradition, according to the Turkish officials.

Last week, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that “Turkey was not a hotel for IS fighters” and criticized European countries for their reluctance to take back citizens captured and prisoned by Turkish authorities.