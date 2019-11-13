France ready to help Lebanon in overcoming crisis: French official

Christophe Farnaud, head of North Africa and Middle East Department at the French Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that France is ready to help Lebanon in overcoming its current crisis, a statement by the Lebanese president’s office reported.

“France cares highly about Lebanon’s situation and it is keen on preserving its sovereignty, independence, stability and the unity of its population,” Farnaud said during his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Meanwhile, Aoun told Farnaud that he will continue his efforts in forming a new government in Lebanon that would implement the economic plan proposed by the past government in addition to approving legislations by the parliament aimed at fighting corruption and recuperating squandered public funds.

Aoun also informed Farnaud that he has been trying to meet with representatives of the civil society protesters to reach an agreement with them about their demands but his trials failed over and over again.

He also noted that Lebanon’s economy is deteriorating further due to the continued protests and the presence of 1.5 million Syrian refugees on Lebanese territories.

Farnaud arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday to meet with Lebanese officials and protesters.

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide demonstrations for 28 consecutive days, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Civil society protesters vowed not to leave the streets before concrete changes are seen in the Lebanese political system.