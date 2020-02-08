Hyatt announces 120-room Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today (February 6, 2020) that Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with Pipax Investment, S.RL. for a new Hyatt Place hotel in the capital city of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo. The 120-room Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini will mark the Hyatt Place brand’s debut in the Dominican Republic and will be located in the country’s epicenter for commercial and financial activities. The hotel will feature the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, approachable atmosphere and added conveniences that help guests do more.

With construction expected to begin this year, Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini is projected to open in the third quarter of 2024 and will join the recently opened all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Known for its unexpectedly elevated amenities and uncomplicated experience, the Hyatt Place brand continues to increase its presence with four hotels currently operating in the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Hyatt Place brand in the Dominican Republic and expand the brand’s footprint in the Caribbean through the development of this new hotel in such a prominent location in Santo Domingo,” said Camilo Bolaños, Vice President of Development and Real Estate – Latin America and Caribbean, Hyatt. “Hyatt Place hotels offer high-energy professionals who want to balance their priorities and get the most out of their stay, so they can get the most out of their lives.”

The capital city of Santo Domingo has experienced significant economic and industrial growth over the last decade with new commercial and residential developments opening in recent years. With a growing population of approximately one million, Santo Domingo is considered one of the main business and commerce centers in the Caribbean. Constructed by the team at Constructora Aybar & Contemega, Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini will be located in the central area of Santo Domingo within the Ensanche Piantini, considered one of the destination’s most sought after location in light of recent retail, commercial and hotel development.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers approachable hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, contemporary environment.