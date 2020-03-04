Ireland’s February jobless rate stands 4.8 pct

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Ireland stood at 4.8 percent in February, down 0.2 percentage points from the February 2019 figure of 5 percent, according to data released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

In February 2020, there were altogether 120,100 unemployed people in the country compared to 119,900 unemployed people in the same month of last year, CSO data showed.

Of all the unemployed people in February, males accounted for 66,700 while females accounted for 53,400, it said, adding that the male unemployment rate last month was 5 percent while that for females was 4.6 percent.

The country’s youth unemployment rate, referring to people aged 15 to 24, stood at 11.4 percent in February 2020, slightly down from 11.5 percent recorded in the first month of this year, said the CSO.