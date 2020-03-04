Minister Wendy Morton in Argentina

Wendy Morton MP, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, travelled to Buenos Aires on Monday 2 March for discussions with key members of the new Argentine Government, who came to power in December 2019.

Minister Morton arrived to Argentina after visiting Uruguay, where she the Presidential inauguration of Luis Lacalle Pou on Sunday 1st March.

Ahead of the visit, Minister Morton said:

This trip emphasises the UK’s commitment to working with Governments across Latin America, broadening our relations across trade, climate change and global security.

While in Argentina, the Minister held a series of meetings with the Government of Alberto Fernández. She met new Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti to discuss the strengthening of UK-Argentina ties and working together on climate change and human rights, while she discussed boosting trade with Production Minister Matías Kulfas.