UN Human Rights Council 43: UK statement for Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children

Thank you, Madame President,

The UK would like to thank the Special Rapporteur for her considerable contributions to this agenda throughout her mandate, in particular her support for the work of the WePROTECT Global Alliance. We welcome her ongoing role as a member of its management board.

The UK echoes the call from the Special Rapporteur for a coordinated global response to eradicate the sale and sexual exploitation of children, collaborating with Governments, NGOs, and businesses, to drive forward work towards Sustainable Development Goals 8.7 and 16.2. All Governments must continue to work domestically, regionally and internationally to build comprehensive child protection systems, improve legislative frameworks, address root causes and vulnerabilities, and deliver support to victims of trafficking and exploitation.

The UK is committed to tackling all forms of child abuse and exploitation, and will publish a national strategy to tackle child sexual abuse this year. This strategy will set out our whole system response to tackling child sexual abuse and how we will work across government, law enforcement, safeguarding partners and industry to root out offending, to protect victims and to help victims and survivors rebuild their lives.

What are the biggest challenges facing the international community in their work towards the achievement of SDGs 8.7 and 16.2?