Putin informs Assad about Russia-Turkey agreement on Syria’s Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during a phone conversation on Friday about the Russia-Turkey agreement on Syria’s Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin informed Bashar al-Assad about the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish summit held on March 5, stressing that their implementation will help stabilize the situation in the Idlib zone,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Assad praised the outcome of the talks between the leaders of Russia and Turkey and expressed gratitude to Putin for his support in the fight against terrorism and for efforts aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Russia and Turkey agreed Thursday on a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, after talks between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow which lasted for about six hours.