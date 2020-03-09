TAP launches direct flight to Sal in Cape Verde from June 20, 2020

Direct flight from Porto to Cape Verde.

As of 20 June, Porto will have a direct flight to Sal in Cape Verde, with one flight a week.

These flights depart from Porto on Saturdays at 10:25 p.m. and arrive on the Cape Verde island at 12:55 a.m. and in the opposite direction depart from Sal on Sundays at 1:45 a.m. and arrive at Port airport at 7:55 a.m. (local times). The tickets are on sale now. Flights are available from €170 (one-way price including taxes) on the Company’s website: www.flytap.com. TAP Miles&Go Clients can purchase flights from 23,500 miles.

The island of volcanic origin, with its rocky plains and white sand deserts, is considered to be one of the best destinations for idyllic holidays. Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and composed of sand from the desert, Sal has its own charm which enchants visitors not only because of its beauty, but also due to the fish and shellfish-based cuisine and Cape Verdean rhythms – morna and funaná – that guarantee good times.