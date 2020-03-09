World Travel Awards (WTA) Europe Gala Ceremony 2020 nominations now open

Voting has opened ahead of the World Travel Awards (WTA) Europe Gala Ceremony 2020.

The red-carpet event will take place at Cornelia Diamond Golf Resort & Spa, Antalya, Turkey on 20 June 2020.

Categories cover the entire spectrum of the travel and tourism industry, and range from leading hotels, resorts and destinations to airlines, tour operators and cruise providers. The full list of categories and nominees for the 2020 programme can be viewed here.

Voters – both members of the public and executives working within the hospitality industry – have until 10 May to choose the travel organizations they consider to be pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in Europe.

Votes may be cast here.

The winners will be unveiled at the red-carpet gala ceremony in Antalya, with the elite of Europe’s travel and tourism sector in attendance.

The evening will form the second leg on the WTA Grand Tour 2020, which marks WTA’s 27th anniversary of honouring excellence in the international hospitality industry.

Set on the Turkish Riviera, Antalya is the country’s tourism capital and home to some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean.

As part of the Grand Tour 2020, WTA is hosting seven regional ceremonies in locations including Nassau (Bahamas), Seoul (South Korea), Nairobi (Kenya), Thompson Okanagan (British Columbia, Canada), Santiago (Chile) and Dubai (UAE) with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Moscow (Russia).

Journalists interested in covering ceremonies on the Grand Tour 2020 are invited to apply for a press pass by emailing their name, media outlet and proposed area of coverage to pr@worldtravelawards.com.