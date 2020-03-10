Fifth person dies in UK after testing positive for COVID-19

A fifth person in the UK has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, as the number of local confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 319, UK’s health authorities said Monday evening.

The fifth person, in his or her 70s, had tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away at St Helier Hospital, according to the latest update from the Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Trust, which runs the hospital.

The person had underlying health conditions, said the Trust.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty confirmed that a fourth person has died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19.