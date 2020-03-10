Poland’s PM meets with sport federations amid coronavirus epidemic

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki held a meeting with representatives of the country’s sporting federations on Monday to discuss the organization of events during the coronavirus epidemic.

“The meeting was held in a very constructive atmosphere. Everyone understands the threat of coronavirus and is open to taking the necessary security measures. Decisions will be made in the near future”, informed the PM’s spokesperson.

It is thought the most likely scenario is to close stadiums and halls to reduce the spread of the virus, which Poland has so far confirmed 17 cases of.

“We may have a similar situation in Poland as in Italy where the stadiums are closed because the epidemic is spreading. I know football, not epidemics, but as a federation we are at the government’s disposal and we will do everything to help fight the virus,” Polish Football Federation chairman Zbigniew Boniek was quoted as saying by local media.

On March 27, Poland’s national team will play Finland in a friendly in Warsaw, before hosting Ukraine in Chorzow four days later. “The likelihood that the teams will play in empty stadiums is very high,” noted Boniek.