Coronavirus cases top 200 in Greece, fresh measures announced

Greece reported on Saturday 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 228.

At a press briefing, Greek Health Ministry spokesperson Sotirios Tsiodras reiterated a call to keep calm and avoid crowds.

Eight patients have recovered and returned home, 57 were currently hospitalized, including 5 in serious condition and the rest were in quarantine at home, he said.

The 51 percent of people who needed to be hospitalized were over 65 years old, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced two more fatalities which concern elderly patients. On Thursday, Greece reported the country’s first COVID-19 death since the first coronavirus infection was reported on Feb. 26.

“We shut the door on the coronavirus and stay indoors as much as we can. Especially so if we belong in vulnerable groups, we should then be even more careful. We are protecting ourselves to protect the community,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted on Saturday after a new mini cabinet meeting which ended with the launch of more measures aimed to contain the spread.

All remaining flights to and from Italy are suspended, according to an e-mailed press release from his office.

In addition, public transport services will from now on operate with 50 percent of maximum capacity and checks to determine whether citizens comply with the measures will be strengthened.

After the closure of restaurants, cafes and malls which was announced on Friday following the closure of schools and universities earlier this week, many Greeks queued at supermarkets and gas stations, despite officials’ assurances that there will be no problems in supply in the coming days.