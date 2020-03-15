Israel closes all shopping centers, restaurants over coronavirus concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday the closure of all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the decision, all gatherings in Israel were limited to 10 people from 100.

It was also decided to close all kindergartens after all schools were already closed in Israel.

Workplaces will not be closed at this point with each company determining itself which employees could work at home.

Israel also decided to digitally follow paths taken by coronavirus patients in the days before they were diagnosed in order to quarantine those who were at the same places.

So far, 193 coronavirus cases have been reported in Israel, of whom four have recovered.