Russia sets up coordination council to combat coronavirus

Russia has set up a coordination council to fight against the coronavirus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Saturday.

“We have decided to create a coordination council to combat coronavirus,” Mishustin said at the strategic session of the new coordination board.

“Our tactic is to be proactive,” he said, adding that he will personally head the council and it will be working daily.

“The situation is changing rapidly, and we must take all measures to prevent the mass spread of the coronavirus infection,” said the prime minister.

So far, 59 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Russia.