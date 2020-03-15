Seychelles reports first two cases of COVID-19

Seychelles confirmed first two cases of COVID-19 in the country on Saturday evening, local media reported.

The two patients, a couple who had visited Italy and arrived in Seychelles on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19 after being placed in quarantine, the country’s public health commissioner, Jude Gedeon, said in an interview with local television station SBC.

They have been transferred from the quarantine facility to an isolation unit at Anse Royale Hospital, he added.

“They are not showing serious symptoms so we decided to put them in the isolation unit at Anse Royale for them to receive treatment and for us to monitor them closely,” said Gedeon. “At this moment neither of them has a fever.”

The government has taken several measures to prevent COVID-19, including postponing all conferences and official meetings planned with the government in March, April and May, and denying entry to all travelers from countries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.