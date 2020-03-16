Croatian PM re-elected as ruling party president

Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic won the intra-party election of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) on Sunday.

For the first time, the new leadership of the HDZ was elected in line with the “one member, one vote” principle. About 30 percent of the 220,000 HDZ members went to the 586 polling stations. According to the unofficial and incomplete results, the incumbent HDZ President Plenkovic landed a comfortable victory with more than 80 percent of votes.

Former Croatian foreign minister Miro Kovac got just 18 percent of the votes. Kovac conceded the presidency to Plenkovic in a phone call after the first results were announced.

This is Plenkovic’s second term as the party’s leader. He took over the HDZ in 2016 and led it to an unexpected victory at the parliamentary election the same year.

After Sunday’s win, Plenkovic will lead the biggest party in the country in the upcoming parliamentary election later this year.