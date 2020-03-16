Czech Republic bans free movement to curb COVID-19

The Czech government will ban the free movement of people across the country from Monday due to the spread of novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said at a press conference late Sunday night after the government meeting.

The new measure will last till March 24. It does not apply to going to work or medical facilities, necessary family journeys, for basic necessities, reported the Czech News Agency (CTK).

As of Sunday, 293 people have been infected by the COVID-19 in the Czech Republic, up nearly one third over the previous day.