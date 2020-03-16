France’s coronavirus infections rise by over 900 in a day to 5,423

France confirmed a total of 5,423 cases of coronavirus infection, up by 923 from the previous day, the highest daily tally since the virus was detected in the country early this year, health authorities said on Sunday.

A total of 127 patients died from infection, up from 91 deaths registered on Saturday.

On Saturday, France moves to “stage 3”, the highest emergency level of its epidemic response plan, which requires reinforced measures to reduce the pandemic impact.

As a result, the government placed a partial lockdown on the country. All non-essential public places, notably cafes, shops, restaurants, discos are closed until further notice. Only groceries, pharmacies, petrol stations and tobacco shops are allowed to open to the public.

Public transport networks operate. Places of worship stay open but all services and ceremonies have to be postponed.

Kindergartens, schools and universities will close for “as long as it is necessary”.