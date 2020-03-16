Georgia will temporarily shut its border with Russia for travelers from March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Georgian government, the decision was discussed between Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative in Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin earlier on Sunday.

However, no restrictions will apply to cargo transportation between the two countries.

On Saturday, Georgia closed borders with neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan for 10 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 33 on Sunday, according to the Georgian government. Moreover, there are 427 people in quarantine and 73 under supervision at hospitals.