Lithuania calls for greater coordination of EU response to COVID-19

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called for greater coordination of EU response to the COVID-19 and its ensuing impact on cross-border movement of people, goods and services as well as economy, according to a press release by the presidency on Wednesday.

The president made the call on Tuesday at an extraordinary European Council meeting on the situation in EU member states convened via a video conference, read the release.

“The current situation poses a challenge to the entire Community and it is vital to observe key values and principles of functioning of the Union,” said the president.

Nauseda called on Europe to have common rules for movement of people during the crisis to ensure safe return of EU citizens to their home countries.

He emphasized that solidarity and responsible behavior of Lithuanian people seeking to return home were highly needed in this situation.

“Current solutions are not the most convenient for travelers, but they are the best available under current circumstances. We must secure safe return of the Lithuanian citizens as well as safety of all parties, institutions and officials involved,” said the president.

According to the government’s official website dedicated to information on the coronavirus, Lithuania reached agreement on Tuesday with Poland on the return of Lithuanian citizens, which allows Lithuanians to use Warsaw Airport for connecting flights.

From March 16 until March 30, Lithuania is under a two-week national quarantine with measures including banning all public gatherings, suspending the activities of educational institutions, closing borders to foreign nationals, shutting shops except pharmacies, groceries and supermarkets.

Cafes, bars and other catering facilities are only allowed to offer takeaway and food delivery services.