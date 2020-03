Turkey confirmed the second death from COVID-19, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.

A male patient, 61, died, while 93 new cases were diagnosed Wednesday, Koca tweeted.

With the new figures, the number of confirmed cases reached 191 in Turkey, said the minister.

Turkey’s first death from COVID-19 was an 89-year-old male on Tuesday.

The first COVID-19 case in Turkey was confirmed on March 11.