Budapest Airport starts construction of two more security screening lanes

Following the two new passenger security screening lanes completed last year, Budapest Airport has commenced the construction of two more channels. The works will be completed before the summer peak season, thus taking the total number of screening lanes to 18.

Budapest Airport will install two new passenger security screening lanes at Terminal 2B ahead of the summer peak season, thus further speeding up mandatory pre-flight security procedures. The new lanes will be equipped with the latest, automatic technology, which returns empty trays to the beginning of the lane, once screening has been completed.