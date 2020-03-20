More Finnair flights to New York

Finnair is adding additional frequencies to its popular New York JFK route for the upcoming summer 2020 season.

Between April 4 and October 24, Finnair will operate three additional weekly frequencies on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Between May 4 and October 24, a fourth additional frequency will be added on Tuesdays. Furthermore, a fifth additional frequency will be flown on Sundays for the peak summer season between June 8 and August 30.

Finnair has flown to New York for over 50 years and currently flies daily flights to JFK airport. With these new frequencies, Finnair is adding a total of 250 flights between both destinations. The new frequencies will be operated primarily with an Airbus A350 aircraft.