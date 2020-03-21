2 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria’s Idlib after cease-fire deal

A total of two Turkish soldiers were killed and another injured in a rocket attack on Thursday by “some radical groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, Turkey’s Hurriyet daily news reported Friday.

The Turkish army retaliated immediately by firing back at the targets, said the Turkish Defense Ministry in a written statement late Thursday.

Turkey and Russia agreed on a cease-fire earlier this month after tension escalated in Idlib and killed 59 Turkish soldiers.

The two casualties are the first Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib since the cease-fire was implemented.

All military activities ended in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor six km to the north and south of the key M4 highway, according to the deal.