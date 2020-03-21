Coronavirus cases reach 12,612 in France, tougher restrictions ahead

A further 1,617 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in France, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,612 on Friday, according to Director General of Health Jerome Salomon.

Of the infected people, 450 had died, an increase of 78 in the last 24 hours, Salomon added at a daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.

Some 5,226 patients were hospitalized, of whom 1,297 were receiving life support. Meanwhile, 1,587 infected people have recovered since the virus was detected on Jan. 24.

Salomon warned that the coronavirus epidemic “continues to worsen with rapid and intense viral circulation across the national territory, notably in France’s mainland.”

“The objective is to lessen and offset the ongoing wave’s effects to protect doctors and notably hospitals in terms of access to resuscitation,” he said, urging people to strictly respect barrier gestures and social distancing “every time and everywhere” to help overturn the rising curve of the contagion.

The senior health official noted that the peak of the epidemic in France is expected within 5 to 8 days and that prolonging a two-week lockdown imposed on Tuesday is a “possibility”.

“That will depend on the evolution of the epidemic but also, and above all, on people’s respect for this confinement,” he said.

As anger mounts over protective gear shortage for medical staff, Salomon recalled that the government had requisitioned “the available resources” and delivered 35 million masks since the start of the epidemic to meet urgent needs of hospitals, private doctors and sanitary transporters.

“Currently factories are running 24 hours a day, and provide 6 million masks per week. Output production is constantly increasing,” he said.

TOUGHER RESTRICTIONS

Amid high concerns over relentless virus circulation and “irresponsible behaviour” of some citizens, the French authorities imposed further restrictions by banning walks and jogging in parks while reinforcing control in train stations.

In Paris, the popular promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower were closed, the prefecture said on Friday.

The shutdown took effect at 3:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Friday and will last through the weekend, banning all gatherings or passings through these areas.

“In some areas of the capital, outdoor movements remain far too high, to the detriment of the confinement measures and the social distancing instructions necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” the prefecture said in a statement.

“Police will enforce the new bans with the utmost firmness,” it added.

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed many people gathered for picnics in parks and river banks last weekend. Others gathered for walking, cycling, skating or jogging, turning deaf ears to health authorities’ instructions to strictly respect barrier gestures and limit journeys to help stem the virus spread.

In Nice, southeastern France, the mayor decided to close the famous Promenade des Anglais where too many people still frequented despite the stringent lockdown rule.

“I am considering a curfew order as early as tonight, excluding of course the priority staff that we also have to take care of,” Christian Estrosi, the mayor who tested positive for the virus, told LCI television.

“Sanctions should be strengthened, with higher fines, against those who continue to act very recklessly,” he added.

On Tuesday, France’s 67 million population was placed under lockdown in efforts to curb the contagion. People are forced to stay at home. Only journeys for reasons of work, health needs or shopping for necessities are allowed. Meanwhile outdoor gatherings are banned, friendly or family gatherings will no longer be allowed.

Under the emergency rules, French citizens who wish to travel will need to fill in a document explaining their reasons for doing so and carry it with them. If they are found to have violated the instruction, they risk to be fined up to 135 euros (143.73 U.S. dollars).

“There are still irresponsible behaviors. There are people who still frequent beaches, parks. So, we must toughen the application of sanctions…As long as the virus is spreading, we will take the necessary measures,” Sibeth Ndiaye, the government’s spokesperson told BFMTV. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollars)