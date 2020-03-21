John Glenn Columbus International Airport joins leading U.S. airports in sourcing 100% of its energy supply from renewable sources

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) joins an elite group of leading U.S. airports in sourcing 100 percent of its energy supply from renewable sources, thanks to an innovative energy solution made possible in collaboration with Worthington Energy Consultants and provided by community partner AEP Energy.

“The nearly 24,000 passengers who travel daily through John Glenn International can feel good about the green energy powering their airport experience,” said Joe Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “With a new rental car facility opening in 2021, and with other airport developments in support of the growing Columbus Region, we appreciate our energy partners helping us move to 100 percent renewable energy.”

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority expects to save almost $13 million in energy costs at John Glenn International and Bolton Field, which is also covered by the fixed-rate agreement that was signed while the market was near all-time lows.