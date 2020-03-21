Putin, Assad discuss situation in Syria by phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad held a phone conversation on Friday, discussing the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The two presidents discussed the situation in Syria, including in the context of implementing the Russian-Turkish agreement on stabilizing the situation in the Idlib zone, reached on March 5, 2020,” the statement said.

They also discussed the promotion of the political process within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, as well as issues related to rendering humanitarian assistance to Syria, it added.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to continue contacts at different levels.