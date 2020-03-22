Russia – Japan codeshare from end of month

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines and Japan Airlines begin a codeshare agreement that will offer added flexibility to passengers travelling between Russia and Japan.

The codeshare comes into effect from 29 March 2020, with ticket sales launching at the beginning of March.

Both airlines will operate daily services between Tokyo (HND) and Moscow (SVO) under the codeshare agreement, as well as on connecting flights to major cities in Russia and Japan, thereby expanding the range of options available to passengers. Japan Airlines will add its “JL” designator codes on 10 major Russian destinations such as St. Petersburg, Kazan and Yekaterinburg. Aeroflot will place its “SU” designator codes on 10 popular Japanese destinations such as Sapporo, Osaka and Fukuoka.

Furthermore, both parties intend to increase codeshare destinations including Aeroflot’s new operation between Osaka(KIX) and Moscow(SVO) scheduled to commence June 2020 .