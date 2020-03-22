S7 Airlines launches direct service from Novosibirsk to Antalya from June 1, 2020

S7 Airlines, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance, will begin direct regular flights from Novosibirsk to Antalya starting from June 1, 2020. The new flight tickets are already on sale.

Flights will be operated three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Mondays and Fridays departure is from Tolmachevo Airport at 08:20 and arrival at Antalya Airport is at 10:50 local time. The return flight departs at 11:45 and lands in Novosibirsk at 21:45. Departure on Wednesdays is at 06:45, with arrival to Antalya Airport at 09:05. The return flight is at 10:00, with arrival in Novosibirsk at 20:00.

Due to its excellent beaches and developed infrastructure, Turkey is in demand year in and year out as one of the best destinations for families. New direct scheduled flights will allow travelers from Novosibirsk to plan their vacation on their own, choosing convenient dates and duration of the trip. Antalya Airport is located near the popular resorts of Kemer, Belek, and Alanya. A 25% discount on air tickets for S7 Airlines flights for children from 2 to 12 years old is an additional benefit.

Modern, comfortable Airbus A320neo airliners will operate on these routes with more spacious luggage racks, more legroom, and LED lighting that is pleasant to the eyes. The seats are equipped with USB sockets as well as special miniature stands for mobile devices.

S7 Airlines also operates direct regular flights to Antalya from Moscow up to seven times a week.

Members of the S7 Priority loyalty program will receive 1600 miles for flights from Novosibirsk to Antalya that can be spent on award tickets and additional services. You can redeem S7 Priority miles at any time by buying tickets using the Miles & Cash option when part of the cost is paid in miles and part in rubles.

Air tickets can be purchased at s7.ru, through the iPhone app or the Android app, and at any S7 sales office. You can also learn accurate flight information, book and buy tickets by calling our Contact Centre at 8 800 700–0707 (free for Russia).

