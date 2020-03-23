COVID-19 cases in Switzerland top 7,000

Switzerland reported 901 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total to 7,014, according to the latest data provided by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

So far, 60 people have died from the disease in the country, according to the government’s figures.

As the pandemic develops around the world, the Swiss authorities have called on their citizens traveling abroad to return.

Switzerland has declared the highest level of emergency, stressing that to limit the number of severe cases of the disease and prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed, the public need to act responsibly: stay at home.

Beside the ban on classroom teachings and all the unnecessary public and private events, the Swiss government has also tightened its measures and prohibited gatherings of more than five people in public spaces.