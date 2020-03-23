Czech Republic reports first COVID-19 death

Czech Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in the country as the total confirmed cases exceeded 1,000.

The victim, aged 95, was hospitalized in Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital on Friday, according to the ministry.

The country registered the first three confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 1. As of Sunday night, the confirmed cases reached 1,120, for the first time exceeding 1,000. But most of the patients are in home quarantine now, showing slight symptoms. About 70 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 19 at intensive care units and 11 on ventilation.

Six people have made recovery, according to the ministry.