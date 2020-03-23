Germany decides to further restrict public life to combat COVID-19

Germany bans public outside stay of more than two people, according to the country’s latest measures announced on Sunday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Germany’s federal government and states have agreed on Sunday to further restrict public life and social contacts to contain the virus. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made the announcement this afternoon after her teleconferencing with heads of federal states.

German citizens are advised to reduce contacts with other people outside their own household to the least, and a minimum distance of 1.5 metres must be kept, preferably two meters.

Celebration gatherings in public place, at home and in private institutions are unacceptable, considering the current serious situation, Merkel said, adding that violations of the contact restriction will be sanctioned.

Restaurants will be closed, but food delivery are to be kept. Body care services including hairdressing, massage, tattoo will be closed, according to the announcement.

The restriction measures will be in effect for at least two weeks, showing “care for the elderly and ill people, ” “in brief, save lives, ” Merkel said.