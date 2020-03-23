Hungarian gov’t purchases coronavirus protective gear from China

A shipment of protective equipment for medical personnel ordered from Shanghai, China, by the Hungarian government arrived in Budapest on Monday, the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) said in a statement.

On March 20, Wizz Air airline flew over 9,000 kilometers to deliver nearly 11 tons of medical equipment to Budapest, the ministry said.

The aircraft landed in the Hungarian capital early on Monday, bringing 30,050 protective suits and 82,000 medical masks, the statement added.

“Protective equipment is of great importance in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and the government is doing its utmost to increase its stockpiles,” the ministry said.

This acquisition was carried out by Hungary’s Semmelweis University of Medicine on behalf of the ITM. In the near future, another shipment of medical equipment is scheduled to arrive in Hungary.

According to the updated statistics of the Hungarian government, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary stood at 167 on Monday, with 16 reported recoveries and seven fatalities.