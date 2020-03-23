Ireland reports 4th death as COVID-19 cases top 900

A fourth person infected with COVID-19 died while another 121 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday, bringing to 906 the total number of such cases in the country, said Ireland’s Department of Health.

The deceased is a male from the east of the country, with an underlying health condition, said the department in a statement.

An analysis of 712 cases identified as of March 20 showed that there is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in each of the 26 counties in Ireland, said the department.

The analysis, which was released by the health department on its website on Sunday, also showed that 159 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19, accounting for more than one-fifth of the country’s total.