New Zealand reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, community transmission likely

New Zealand confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in this country to 102, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over half of the 36 new cases were directly linked to overseas travel, which means people with the virus have returned to New Zealand recently, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Most of the rest of the 36 cases are close contacts of previously concerned cases or linked to the previously confirmed cases, Bloomfield said.

“I would expect to see more cases each day,” he said, adding so many people were returning from around the world from places where COVID-19 was common.

There were 1,100 to 1,500 tests being done each day. About 1 to 2 percent of those were coming back positive, which was comparatively low compared to other countries, suggesting the rate of testing is reasonably high, he said.

The prime minister will update the alert level later on Monday.