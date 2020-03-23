North Macedonia imposes nationwide curfew to curb spread of coronavirus

North Macedonia has decided to impose a nationwide curfew, starting on Sunday, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At a press conference held late Saturday night, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski announced that the curfew will start at 9 p.m. local time until 6 a.m. the following day to restrict the movement of citizens.

The restrictive measure is introduced for the first time in the country’s history in a bid to protect the citizens from the spreading coronavirus, Spasovski said.

The curfew is not applicable to members of law enforcement bodies, the army, firefighters and communal hygiene enterprises. “The curfew also does not apply to people in need of emergency medical assistance, life threatening conditions and people going through dialysis treatment,” Spasovski said.

The army of North Macedonia will be engaged in the implementation of measures. Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said that the army will provide assistance to all state organs in implementing the curfew, securing facilities like the Parliament, the border and the prisons.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 114 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed as of Sunday without any death in North Macedonia.