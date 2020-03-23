Pentagon reports first military-related death from coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Sunday the death of one of its contractors caused by the coronavirus, the first such fatality related to the U.S. military.

The Crystal City, Virginia-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) died on Saturday, according to a release by the Pentagon.

“The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital,” the release said.

The spaces inside the DSCA where the individual worked “have been cleaned” in accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “the person’s co-workers have been teleworking,” said the release.

Headquartered inside the Pentagon, the DSCA provides assistance and resources to U.S. allies.