Romania records first two COVID-19 deaths

Romania on Sunday recorded the first two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as the total confirmed cases rose to 433.

“Today, March 22, the first two deaths were recorded in the territory of Romania of patients infected with the new type of coronavirus,” said the Strategic Communication Group, the government agency authorized to publish information on COVID-19.

The first deceased, aged 67, was also suffering from advanced-stage cancer. The man was confirmed with coronavirus infection on March 18 at a local hospital where he had been treated for worsening cancer after returning from France in early March.

The second patient, aged 74, was from the capital city of Bucharest, with a pre-existing chronic disease for which he had been under the dialysis program.

In the past 24 hours, Romania reported 66 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total to 433, according to the Strategic Communication Group, which publishes a daily report at noon.

It also reported that there are 4,803 persons in institutionalized quarantine in the country, while another 65,799 people are in self quarantine at home. Meanwhile, 9,967 tests have been processed at national level.

Romania, which reported its first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

Late Saturday, authorities declared a curfew from Sunday evening which requires citizens to stay at home as much as possible during day time, in a latest move to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.