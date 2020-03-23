SAS launches new non-stop service between Stockholm and Poland’s capital Warsaw

Starting 1 May 2020, SAS will fly non-stop between Stockholm and Poland’s capital Warsaw. The new route from Stockholm, Arlanda, increases the accessibility to one of the most important business hubs in the region and will be complementing the existing SAS route from Copenhagen to Warsaw.

The new route will operate twice daily on weekdays, with a peak timetable suitable for business travelers, as well as once on Sundays.

Travelers flying with SAS can voluntarily choose to buy biofuel and so help reduce climate-affecting CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent.