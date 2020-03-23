UK medical workers plead with PM for more protective kit in combating coronavirus

Nearly 4,000 workers from the British National Health Service (NHS) have made a plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for better protective equipment in their fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, local media reported.

In an open letter to the prime minister, they called for the government’s efforts to “protect the lives of the life-savers” and resolve the “unacceptable” shortage of protective equipment, the London-based newspaper Evening Standard reported Sunday.

The letter, signed by 3,963 frontline NHS staff, said many medical workers are “putting their lives on the line every day” by treating infected patients without appropriate protection.

They asked Johnson to ensure an adequate supply of masks, safety glasses, gloves, aprons and protective suits.

“Front-line doctors have been telling us for weeks that they do not feel safe at work,” the letter said. “Intensive care doctors and anaesthetists have told us they have been carrying out the highest-risk procedure, putting a patient on a ventilator, with masks that expired in 2015.”

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, 5,683 people were confirmed positive in Britain and the death toll of coronavirus in the country reached 281 as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, Johnson warned Britons that the NHS could be overwhelmed — similarly to how Italy’s health service has — and told people to avoid visiting their parents on Mother’s Day which falls on Sunday.