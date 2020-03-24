Aftershocks rumble on as Croatian capital struggles with rubble, COVID-19

A series of aftershocks continued to rattle Croatian capital Zagreb on Monday after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake severely damaged the city a day earlier.

A 15-year-old girl died on Monday from injuries sustained during the first earthquake. Twenty-six people were injured, 18 seriously.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed on Monday that there are more than 250 buildings damaged, including many cultural relics. More than 7,000 properties reported for damage assessment.

Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic has declared a state of a natural disaster in the city. Croatian army was cleaning the city’s main streets on Monday. Patients from several hospitals have been transferred to other locations, including mothers and their newborns from a maternity hospital who had to be relocated to improvised tents that were put up for future COVID-19 patients.

It is all happening as the city lockdown came into effect on Monday over the COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities here are concerned that strict measures against the outbreak will be threatened by increased social contacts after the earthquakes. After a 3.7-magnitude tremor hit the city on Monday morning, many residents rushed out of their homes into the streets.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in Croatia increased to 315 on Monday evening, and 121 of the patients are hospitalized in Zagreb, according to koronavirus.hr, a government website for monitoring the outbreak.