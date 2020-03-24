BiH receives 7.7 mln USD to fight COVID-19

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) received 7.2 million euros (7.7 million U.S. dollars) from the European Union (EU) and Switzerland to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said on Monday.

This assistance came after a video conference on Monday between BiH Minister of Security Fahrudin Radoncic, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of BiH Zoran Tegeltija, and more than 60 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations present in BiH.

EU Ambassador in BiH Johann Sattler announced at the conference that the bloc already provided 7 million euros to BiH, while Swiss Ambassador Andrea Rauber Saxer said that Switzerland allocated 200,000 euros.

So far, BiH reported 131 cases of coronavirus infection, one death and two recoveries.