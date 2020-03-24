Coronavirus infection cases near 20,000 in France

The number of coronavirus infection cases in France jumped to 19,856, up by 3,176 in one day, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Monday.

A total of 180 more coronavirus deaths were reported in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 860. And 8,675 patients are hospitalized, including 2,082 in intensive care units, said the minister.

Veran said two more doctors had died of COVID-19 in the Grand Est region near the German border. The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed three fatalities among French medical staff since the outbreak in late January.

The government will authorize the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of “severe forms” of COVID-19 in hospitals and “under strict medical supervision,” according to the minister.

He added that he would issue a decree “in the coming hours” to frame out the use of chloroquine to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The minister also said that 20 million masks would be delivered this week to hospitals and retirement homes, adding that France had already ordered “more than 250 million masks,” which were intended in particular for medical staff who have been faced with a dire shortage of the protective gear.

“In addition, we are already preparing a new delivery for care givers in town. These masks should be available next week,” he added.

“Our health system continues its preparation with the determination to cope with the epidemic. All public and private health establishments are fully mobilized,” the minister said, admitting that “the situation is difficult.”

On March 17, France was put into lockdown for at least 15 days. Only really necessary trips, such as for professional or health reasons or to buy food, are allowed. Some 100,000 police officers are deployed to enforce the movement restriction.