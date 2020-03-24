Denmark extends coronavirus lockdown as death toll reaches 24

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen on Monday announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown for a further two weeks.

“We will now extend everything we have set in motion until April 13,” Frederiksen said at a press conference.

The lockdown currently entails the furloughing of public sector employees, the closure of bars, restaurants and other related businesses, as well as a ban on public gatherings of over 10 persons.

“We can expect the epidemic to peak in four weeks. That is why it is important to stick to the restrictions,” said Soren Brostrom, director of the Danish Health Board.

The announcement followed Monday’s report from the State Serum Institute that the number of Danes killed by the coronavirus had risen dramatically to 24 from 13 within 24 hours, while the confirmed cases hit 1,460.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health admitted at the press conference that there had been local shortages of protective equipment and test reagents.

Magnus Heunicke, minister for health and elderly affairs, announced the launch of coronasmitte.dk, a new website for businesses that can help produce personal protective equipment.

“Businesses can sign up and have their offers accepted,” Heunicke said.