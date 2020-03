The death toll from COVID-19 infection in Turkey climbed to 37 after seven more deaths were added on Monday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“In the past 24 hours, 3,672 tests were made. 293 new diagnoses were made. Despite our efforts, we had seven more people who succumbed to the disease,” Koca said in a tweet.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 1,529, according to the minister.

On March 11, Turkey reported its first case of the novel coronavirus.