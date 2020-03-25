BiH police go heavy on coronavirus lockdown violators: report

Police agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) two entities as well as in Brcko District (BD) have arrested four individuals who refused to comply with the government’s coronavirus-related restrictive measures, official news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the BD said it will file charges against them. In the Republika Srpska (RS), one of the two entities, the police have sanctioned and fined 82 people and arrested two over the past 24 hours for lockdown violations.

Since the beginning of March, the government has announced a series of measures to prevent and control the epidemic. Citizens at risk of being infected, especially seniors, are ordered to stay at home until further notice.

A night-time curfew is also imposed for all civilians across the whole country. To date, BiH has confirmed 164 coronavirus cases.