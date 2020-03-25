Croatian ministers donate salary to assist in earthquake relief

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced here on Tuesday that he and all ministers will contribute their March salary to relief works following a magnitude-5.4 earthquake that severely damaged the capital.

The prime minister said at a press briefing that he would also discuss with the European leaders via a video conference scheduled for Thursday about earthquake damages and measures against COVID-19 outbreak.

“With all the difficulties for the economy and the citizens because of coronavirus, Zagreb now has severe consequences after the earthquake, which other countries do not have,” Plenkovic said.

About 7,000 buildings have been damaged during the earthquake on Sunday, affecting nearly 10,000 citizens in the capital. A 15-year-old girl on Monday succumbed to injuries from the earthquake, while around 20 were seriously injured.

The prime minister also announced a package of economic measures to help workers, entrepreneurs and the economy and said that Croatia is facing an economic crisis more severe than the one in 2008.

The Croatian Parliament is continuing its work, but Wednesday’s session will be held in the building of the oil company Ina, as the parliament building was also damaged in earthquake.

A total of 382 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Croatia as of Tuesday. Civil protection authorities have prohibited people from leaving their cities of residence as one of the latest measures to contain the outbreak.