Italian gov’t introduces stiff fines for offenders of lockdown rules

The Italian government has approved a new decree introducing fines of 400 to 3,000 euros (430 to 3,228 U.S. dollars) for people caught violating the government’s anti-coronavirus lockdown rules, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a televised press conference on Tuesday.

Under Italy’s lockdown rules, people are not allowed to leave their homes except for buying food, going to the pharmacy, walking their dogs, or going to work if they are employed in key sectors such as health care or food production.

People are also not allowed to travel between municipalities.

Conte added that the new decree gives regional governors the power to impose stiffer lockdown rules if needed.

The prime minister denied media rumors that the national lockdown would be prolonged to July 31, and not to April 3 as per the current decree.

Italy declared on Jan. 31 a six-month national state of emergency due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Conte clarified that the state of emergency therefore ends on July 31, while the lockdown measures expire on April 3.